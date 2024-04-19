KP politicians, civil society laud President’s address

PESHAWAR - Political leaders and members of civil society on Thursday lauded the address of President Asif Ali Zardari and termed it wide-ranging as well as comprehensive.

Malik Azmat, former minister told APP that President Asif Ali Zardari in his landmark address has touched all important issues faced by the country and collective efforts are needed to address these challenges.

He said that a single political party cannot address challenges such as energy shortfall, socio- economic imbalances, shabby economy, poverty and illiteracy single handedly and we as a nation will have to move forward and work hard to solve these issues.

The PPP leader said that President Asif Ali Zardari has laid great emphasis on political reconciliation and unity besides strengthening democracy.

PML-N leader and ex Environment Minister Wajid Ali Khan termed the address of the President inclusive.