The Lahore High Court has given permission to the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in NA-119.

LHC judge justice Risal Hasan heard the petition of Shahzad Farooq, PTI candidate for NA-119 by-polls.

The petitioner’s lawyer said the party was ready to hold the rally at whatever place the deputy commissioner office deemed fit for them.

The court annulling the DC ordered, directed the DC to inform the petitioner about the venue of the rally within the short time.