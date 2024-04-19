Little girl survives deadly mansion shooting

Rawalpindi - Three unknown gunmen carried out a violent attack on the mansion of a local politician, unleashing indiscriminate gunfire with sophisticated weaponry that claimed the lives of a man and a woman, according to informed sources on Thursday. The tragic incident unfolded at 4 am within the jurisdiction of Police Station Chontra. Despite the severity of the assault, a young girl miraculously emerged unscathed from the deadliest armed onslaught.

Responding swiftly to the scene, a heavy contingent of police arrived and promptly transported the victims’ bodies to the hospital for postmortem examination. The deceased individuals were identified as Mohsin (35) and Rani Bibi (44). Authorities have initiated a case with PS Chontra against the unidentified assailants, who managed to evade capture following the commission of the crime.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack was motivated by longstanding enmity, revealed an officer involved in the police inquiry. Extensive questioning of individuals and the gathering of statements form part of the ongoing investigative efforts. Law enforcement agencies have launched a rigorous manhunt to apprehend the perpetrators who fled the scene.

In a separate incident, a police team from Kallar Syedan engaged in a shootout with a notorious criminal identified as Wahid alias Wahdi, resulting in his demise. Wahid, wanted in connection with a litany of crimes including murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, and dacoity, met his end in the encounter.

Armed dacoits loot Rs10m in commercial area

In an unprecedented incident of street crime, two armed dacoits have robbed Rs 10 million from the cashier of a private company at gunpoint in Commercial despite the high security alert by the police to guard cricket teams of Pakistan and New Zealand playing matches in Pindi Cricket Stadium, informed sources on Thursday.

At present, 5000 policemen have been deployed in the area to shield the T20 series between the two teams. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and recorded the statement of the victim cashier of Rawal Feeds, namely Faisal, they said.

According to sources, a cashier of Rawal Feeds, namely Faisal, was going to deposit cash in a bank located in Commercial Market when two unknown dacoits, armed with guns, intercepted him. The dacoits snatched cash worth Rs 10 million from the cashier and fled, sources said.

A police team led by SI Haseeb Ahmed reached the crime scene after the victim alerted the police on Rescue 15.