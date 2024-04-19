PFB holds grand opening ceremony of CM Punjab Baseball League

LAHORE - The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) successfully held the grand opening ceremony of the Chief Minister Punjab Baseball League 2024 here at the FC College Baseball Ground on Thursday.

The grand opening ceremony witnessed esteemed dignitaries and sports enthusiasts coming together to celebrate the spirit of the game. Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikander Hayat graced the occasion as the chief guest and shared his passion for sports, particularly baseball.

The Minister, a former representative of Pakistan in international baseball events, reminisced about his own experiences and pledged to foster the growth of the sport by establishing 10 baseball grounds in each division of Punjab.

PFB General Secretary Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and Executive Director Moazzam Khan Klair warmly welcomed Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and expressed gratitude for his all-out support towards baseball and sports development in the region. Fakhar Shah highlighted the significance of the league, emphasizing its role in nurturing talent and fostering a culture of sportsmanship.

The Chief Minister Punjab Baseball League promises four days of thrilling competition, featuring teams including Lahore Lions, Multan Mustangs, and Faisalabad Falcons, with both male and female divisions vying for top honors. The league aims to showcase the prowess of local talent and provide a platform for aspiring players to shine on the national stage.

The presence of Rector of Forman Christian College Dr. Jonathan S. Addleton, Chief Security Officer Lt Col (R) Rana Khaqan, umpires, and organizers, including Amjad Nawaz Khan and Ahsan Omer, further underscored the collaborative efforts to ensure the success of the event. As the league kicks off, the Pakistan Federation Baseball invites all sports enthusiasts to join in the excitement and support the growth of baseball in Punjab.