PM Shehbaz orders accelerating countrywide drive against smuggling

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reiterating his government’s resolve to purge the country of smuggling, directed the relevant authorities on Friday to accelerate the countrywide drive against this menace.

Chairing a meeting on anti-smuggling efforts, the premier paid tribute to army chief General Asim Munir for his full cooperation in the government’s endeavour against smuggling.

A report of the investigation committee, headed by AD Khawaja, was also presented during the meeting.

PM Shehbaz commended the committee for identifying the elements involved in the misuse of Afghan Transit Trade for smuggling and the officers acting as facilitators.

PM Shehbaz was told that a list of smugglers, hoarders and their facilitating officers had been forwarded to the law enforcement agencies and provincial governments.

The PM issued directives for removing the identified officers from their respective posts and initiating disciplinary proceedings against them.

Shehbaz also asked the LEAs and intelligence agencies to cooperate with each other to curb the smuggling.

Calling for punishing the smugglers and drug dealers, the prime minister ordered the Law Ministry to carry out immediate necessary legislation for the purpose.

Affirming no leniency for looters of public money and their facilitators, Shehbaz ordered for providing alternative earning opportunities and conducive atmosphere to the youths living in the frontier regions.

He emphasised more swift and effective monitoring of sale and smuggling of Afghan Transit Trade goods in the country, and called for a third-party audit of the monitoring system.

The PM ordered ensuring complete elimination of sugar smuggling and immediate release of funds to examine the prevalence of drugs consumption at the national level.

The meeting was apprised about the misuse of Afghan Transit Trade route and ongoing efforts against smuggling of drugs, sugar, wheat, fertiliser, petroleum products and illegal weapons.

The meeting was informed that after consultation with the stakeholders, a national anti-smuggling strategy was in final stage which would be presented for approval.

The meeting was told that the law enforcement agencies raided a go-down of smuggling goods a couple of days ago in Mastung and confiscated goods worth Rs10 billion.

The prime minister commended the law enforcement agencies for their accelerated efforts to curb smuggling.

Federal ministers Mohsin Naqvi, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Khan Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr Musaddik Malik and senior officers attended the meeting.