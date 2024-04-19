Friday, April 19, 2024
Rain, thundershowers forecast in various areas of Balochistan during next 24 hours

April 19, 2024
QUETTA  -  Regional Meteorological Centre of Balochistan has forecast very heavy rain and thundershowers at some places in Gwadar (Jiwani, Pasni), Kech (Tur­bat), Awaran, Chagi, Panjgur, Kharan, Washuk and Noshki districts during the next 24 hours. 

The Meteorological Centre Balochistan has advised the relevant authorities to remain vigi­lant during the next 36 to 48 hours. Rain/Thun­derstorm is expected in Gwadar, Kech (Turbat), Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noshki, Jhal Magsi, Nasirabad, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai and Harnai on Thursday. The Met Office has forecast rain with wind and thundershowers in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Musakhel and Barkhan during the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of heavy rain and hailstorm at a few places in Quetta, Killa Saiful­lah, Qila Abdullah, Mastung, Shirani and Zhob. 

Dera Bugti, Loralai, Harnai, Quetta, Ziarat, Cha­man, Pishin, Killa Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Mas­tung, Sherani, Zhob, Musa Khel and Barkhan are likely to witness rains alongwith wind and thun­dershowers on Friday. During the last 24 hours the weather remained cloudy and rainy in most parts of the province while Jiwani 40 mm, Gwadar 80 mm, Turbat 11 mm, Ormara 77mm, Pasni 66mm, Jiwani 40 mm, Panjgur 15 mm, Quetta city 12 mm, Samungli 10 mm Khuzdar 09 mm, Kalat and Tur­bat 11 mm, Khuzdar, Zhob and Nokundi 05 mm, Dalbandin 04 mm of rain was recorded.

