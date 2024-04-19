Rawalpindi Food Dept opens wheat procurement applications

GUJAR KHAN - The Food Department in the Rawalpindi region has commenced receiving applications from wheat growers for the procurement of the crop for the 2024- 25 scheme year. According to details, the application process commenced on April 13 and concluded on April 17. Sources within the food department indicate that the issuance of bardana (wheat bags) to the growers will commence on April 19, with wheat procurement scheduled to begin on April 22.

During an inspection of the government’s wheat godown and purchase center in Gujar Khan tehsil, Mr. Mahar Abbas Haral, Deputy Director of the Food Department in the Rawalpindi region, conveyed that the Punjab government has directed preparations for the procurement of up to 2 million metric tons of wheat from the province during the ongoing harvesting season. He emphasized that the primary objective of the government for the wheat procurement policy for the 2024-25 session is to be “grower-friendly and on a voluntary basis,” with the food department exerting all efforts to meet this target.

Mr. Haral mentioned that the government has set the minimum support price of Rs. 3,900/40 kg of wheat, along with additional delivery charges of Rs. 30/100 kg to be paid to wheat suppliers and growers through the purchase bill. He also stated that growers will receive 6 jute bags of 100 kg capacity or 12 polypropylene bags of 50 kg capacity per acre, with eligibility limited to growers of up to 6 acres for the procurement scheme.

Furthermore, Mr. Haral explained that private purchase, transportation, and storage of wheat would be permitted, provided that private buyers declare their stocks to the district administration.

He noted that while the storage of government-procured wheat would primarily occur in government godowns, private godowns could be hired if government facilities are unavailable.