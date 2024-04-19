Stock market loses 43 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday lost 43.20 points, a slight negative change of 0.06 percent, closing at 70,290.12 points against 70,333.32 points the previous trading day. A total of 440,314,409 shares valuing Rs.24.362 billion were traded during the day as compared to 442,096,653 shares valuing Rs.16.034 billion the last day. Some 359 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 166 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 33,241,232 shares at Rs.4.55 per share, KElectric Limited with 29,877,440 shares with Rs.4.43 per share and Pak Refinery with 28,448,438 shares at Rs.29.27 per share. Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.81.10 per share price, closing at Rs.8,380.10, whereas the runner-up was Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs.52.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.748.00. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.52.50 per share closing at Rs.7,547.50, followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs.50.00 decline to close at Rs.1,300.00.