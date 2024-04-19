Friday, April 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sydney church stabbing: Australian bishop forgives alleged attacker

Agencies
April 19, 2024
Newspaper, International

SYDNEY  -   A bishop who was stabbed at a Sydney church on Monday has said he is “recovering quickly” and forgives his alleged attacker. In an audio message, Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel also called for the community to remain calm. Police say the attack, which was livestreamed and injured four people, was a religiously motivated terror act. It sparked a riot outside The Good Shepherd Church, where angry supporters of the bishop had gathered.

A 16-year-old boy - who was also injured - has been arrested over the incident, but has not been charged with any offence. Authorities have repeatedly declined to state the suspected beliefs of the boy.

Earlier this week, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation boss Mike Burgess said authorities were investigating videos that allegedly captured the suspect yelling in Arabic and referencing “the Prophet”. 

Saudi govt shows interest to fund two road projects

In Bishop Emmanuel’s four-minute clip, released by the church on social media on Thursday, he says he forgives “whoever has done this act”. 

“And I will always pray for you. And whoever sent you to do this, I forgive them as well in Jesus’s mighty name,” he said. He added that he was “doing fine” and “there is no need to be worried or concerned”.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1713424722.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024