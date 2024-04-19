Three abducted people rescued in police operation

KANDHKOT - Three people abducted for ransom were rescued after minor resistance during police operation in Kacha area of Kandhkot on Wednesday-Thursday night. According to details, the police on a tip-off regarding presence of kidnappers launched a crackdown for recovery of abducted people in Durrani Mehr Kacha area of Kandhkot. Over sight of police, the abductors started firing and retaliatory action of police forced the abductors to flee leaving behind their three hostages. The police took the rescued people Ali Bahar, Shaman and Zeeshan Sehriani and shifted them to an undisclosed location. The rescued people including father, son and a nephew were abducted one and half month earlier from a hotel for ransom. The police also seized looted valuables and weapons from the hideout of the bandits.