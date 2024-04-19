Three abducted people rescued in police operation

KANDHKOT - Three people abducted for ransom were rescued after minor resistance during po­lice operation in Kacha area of Kandhkot on Wednesday-Thursday night. According to details, the police on a tip-off regarding presence of kidnappers launched a crackdown for recovery of abducted people in Durrani Mehr Kacha area of Kand­hkot. Over sight of police, the abductors started fir­ing and retaliatory action of police forced the abductors to flee leaving behind their three hostages. The police took the rescued people Ali Bahar, Shaman and Zee­shan Sehriani and shifted them to an undisclosed lo­cation. The rescued people including father, son and a nephew were abducted one and half month earlier from a hotel for ransom. The police also seized looted valuables and weapons from the hideout of the bandits.