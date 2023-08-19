Int’l moot sheds light on strategies to combat extremism

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism orchestrated an international conference to shed light on strategies to combat extremism and foster global cooperation. The event emphasized the urgency of countering violent extremism through international collaboration and addressing the multifaceted challenges it poses.

Noteworthy speakers included Faisal Kareem Kundi, former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly; Daud Khan, ex-Secretary of the Higher Education department; Prof. Dr Usman Ghani, IM Sciences Director; Ms Musarrat Qadeem, Senior Advisor to the Center for Combating Extremism; and Javed Iqbal, Deputy Commandant of the Frontier Corps.

Anila Mahfooz Durrani, Secretary of Higher Education, highlighted the centre’s significance as South Asia’s first Excellence Center dedicated to countering violent extremism. She emphasized its role as a proactive think tank to effectively address extremism’s challenges.

During the conference, Faisal Kareem Kundi drew attention to the province’s concerns regarding climate change and extremism, urging a reevaluation of Afghan policies due to shared border risks. Khalid Kauser, Executive Director of the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF), expressed support and signed an MoU for enhanced collaboration in countering extremism. Musarrat Qadeem stressed the overdue need for the centre, advocating research and dialogue on the global stage to combat extremism.

The inclusion of women’s active participation was highlighted. Javed Iqbal stressed the importance of a comprehensive framework for tackling extremism, paralleling anti-terrorism measures.

Prof. Dr Usman Ghani underlined the surge of political extremism affecting youth and suggested integrating counter- extremism chapters into educational curricula. Daud Khan highlighted the role of think tanks in policy-making and suggested the centre play a similar role in guiding governments.

Khalid Kauser applauded the centre’s establishment in a region significantly impacted by extremism. He pledged close collaboration to combat extremism, addressing challenges from both extremism and climate change.

The conference marked a significant stride in fostering collaboration against extremism. The establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Center of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism reflects the dedication to combat extremism through research, dialogue, and international cooperation.