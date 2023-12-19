Commissioner for early completion of Business Facilitation Centre

LAHORE - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed for early completion of Business Facilitation Center (BFC) in Faisalabad. Chairing a meeting here on Monday, she directed the SE Buildings to immediately visit the project site and submit its repair, maintenance and rehabilitation plan without any delay. She said that the government was committed to provide maximum facilities to the business community. Therefore, the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) should be completed on war-footing and Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate this center very soon.