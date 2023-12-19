Govt institutions’ role for education highlighted

Attock-CEO Education Attock, Malik Mohsin Abbas, emphasized the pivotal role of government educational institutions in remote areas in bolstering the literacy rate and equipping the youth for forthcoming challenges. He conveyed these sentiments during his address at the inauguration ceremony of science laboratories at Government Boys High School Dakhner, established with support from PPL.

Accompanying him at the event were Head Master Muhammad Ibrahim, teachers, PPL’s Chief Production Engineer Kamran Maqbool, Admin Officer Sardar Aslam, Senior Community Development Officer Salman Haider, Retired Head Master Abdul Majeed, Wazir Alam Khattak, Numbardar Mushtaq Khattak, Abdul Jabbar Khattak, Naseer Khattak, Gul Rehman Saif, along with social worker and senior journalist Muhammad Sabrin, and students.

CEO Malik Mohsin Abbas expressed admiration for the students, considering them the nation’s future and encouraging their commitment to the country’s development.

He expressed pride in the region and extended gratitude, on behalf of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, to PPL authorities for their unwavering financial support in constructing three science laboratories and acquiring necessary equipment for the school. While DC Rao Atif Raza couldn’t attend due to prior commitments, Abbas conveyed his intent to visit the school at a future opportunity. Encouraging local residents to enhance the institution’s success by enrolling more children and benefiting from the expertise of qualified teachers, Abbas urged the headmaster to initiate a special admission campaign. Notably, he commended the significant contributions of social worker and senior journalist Muhammad Sabrin to the area’s educational initiatives.

Headmaster Muhammad Ibrahim and PPL’s Senior Community Development Officer Salman Haider also addressed the audience during the event.