Meeting held to review election arrangements

JHANG  -   A meeting was held under the supervision of District Returning Officer Abdullah Khurram Niazi, to review arrangements for general elections in Jhang here on Monday. According to the official, while addressing the meeting DRO said that there would be zero tolerance on the election code of conduct and strict action would be taken in this regard. He said in case of any political violation there would be action in no time, while all posting and transfers had been banned. DPO Malik Tariq Mahboob and district heads of all government departments participated in the meeting.

