Lesco detects 447 power pilferers in 24 hours

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 447 connections from where the customers were pil­fering electricity in all its cir­cles of five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara, on the 159th day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that the company had also submitted FIR applications against elec­tricity thieves, out of which 165 FIRs had been registered in re­spective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft opera­tions against electricity thieves are being conducted on the di­rectives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engi­neer Shahid Haider is supervis­ing these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without dis­crimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The elec­tricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also be­ing brought to justice.

On the 159th consecutive day of the anti-power theft cam­paign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 06 agri­cultural, 01 industrial and 429 domestic, and all these connec­tions were disconnected and charged with a total of 308,300 units as detection bill amount­ing to Rs9.678 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 01 million detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Green Town; Rs 788,888 detection bills to another power pilferer in Manawan area, Rs 165,000 fine in the form of detection bills to customer stealing electricity in area of Shahdara Town; and Rs 150,000 detection bill to a power thieve in Gawalmandi.