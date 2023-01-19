Share:

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz will return Pakistan from London on January 29, her spouse Captain Safdar Awan confirmed on Thursday.

Maryam will land at Lahore airport on 4:00pm on Sunday January 29, Safdar said.

“Intervention in politics has inflicted irreparable loss to the country,” he said. “Qamar Javed Bajwa’s intervention caused flour shortage in country,” Capt. Safdar said.

“Pervez Musharraf’s intervention inflicted irreparable loss to the country,” he said.

“If Ziaul Haq, Musharraf, Qamar Javed Bajwa and Faiz Hameed did good to the country,” he posed question. “Article-VI will be invoked against those who had derail our government,” PML-N leader said.

“We will expose those judges and generals, who pushed Pakistan to the existing situation,” Safdar said.

“Maryam Nawaz will return to Pakistan to expose those who had conspired against Pakistan,” he added.

According to earlier reports, PML-N activists have started preparations for warm welcome of Maryam Nawaz on her returning back to the country.

Captain Safdar Awan has started mobilization of the party workers and contacting other party leaders.

Earlier, Punjab governor Balighur Rehman said in a statement that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan next month while Maryam is also arriving soon.

It is pertinent to mention here that Maryam Nawaz has left for London in October last year after getting her passport back from the Lahore High Court (LHC).