Zaka Ashraf resigns as PCB head amidst turbulent tenure

After a tumultuous tenure filled with ups and downs, Zaka Ashraf officially stepped down as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Management Committee (MC) on Friday.

The announcement came following the fourth meeting of the PCB Management Committee, just a couple of weeks before his latest extension as the head of PCB was set to conclude in the first week of February. The successor to lead the board has not been officially declared by the PCB. In November of the previous year, Zaka received a three-month extension to continue as the head of the PCB, granted by the patron of the board and the current Interim Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar.

Originally appointed in July, Zaka’s mandate was to finalize the Board of Governors (BoG) and conduct elections for the post of board chairman within four months. However, the committee faced challenges in achieving this goal within the stipulated timeframe, leading to an additional three months being granted. Zaka's tenure has not been without controversy, with accusations of 'flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions' from a committee member.

The other nine members of the PCB Management Committee include Kalim Ullah Khan, Ashfaq Akhtar, Muhammad Mussadiq Islam, Azmat Pervez, Zaheer Abbas, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, Mustafa Ramday, Zulfiqar Malik, and Khurram Karim Somroo.

During the meeting, comprehensive briefings on PCB affairs and financial matters were presented to the MC members. The CFO provided periodic management accounts and financial projections for the current fiscal year. Zaka highlighted the milestones achieved during the current MC's tenure, including increased contributions from the ICC, a historic BCCI delegation visit to Pakistan, and significant triumphs in international competitions. Expressing gratitude for the support received, Zaka announced his decision to tender his resignation to the honorable Patron and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. In his concluding remarks, Zaka thanked the honorable Patron PCB for the trust reposed in him and extended best wishes and prayers for the betterment of Pakistan and its cricket. The announcement marked the end of Zaka’s troubled tenure.

Adding to the tumult, a legal hurdle emerged when questions arose about Zaka’s eligibility for the Chairman position due to the absence of a mandatory B.A. degree. This added speculation about potential disqualification, introducing another layer of uncertainty to the PCB's future. With Zaka’s departure, the PCB faces a crossroads, needing to appoint a new Chairman, ensure the smooth functioning of the organization, and revive the fortunes of the ailing national team.

Meanwhile, former PCB BoG member Shakil Shaikh tweeted: “Following resignation of Zaka Ashraf as member-Chairman of MC, PM patron is obliged by PCB Constitution Art 38 to nominate new MC with new Chairman to nominate BoG and hold elections to PCB Chairman.

“The only situation in which EC PCB can become Acting Chairman is when there is already a functioning BoG and its Chairman resigns or is removed. “In the present situation, there is no BoG. Hence Caretaker Patron PM should terminate existing MC and nominate a new small MC with new Chairman and fully empower it to run PCB until elected govt PM- Patron nominates two new nominees to proposed BOG and new MC notifies a BoG.”