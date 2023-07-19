PM Shehbaz, Zardari hold talks for caretaker setup formation

PM says his govt remained in firefighting mode for 14 months due to floods, inflation n Lays foundation stone of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone n Applauds UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic, financial stability n Inaugurates Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration system to facilitate overseas Pakistanis n Info minister clarifies PDM to decide final date to dissolve assembly n PM Shehbaz, CM Naqvi discuss raising salaries, pensions of Punjab govt employees.
ISLAMABAD - Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari called on PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Tuesday night and they discussed the date for dissolution of national and provincial assemblies, future caretaker set up, and finalised the name for caretaker PM.
Credible sources told The Nation that both leaders agreed to convene the meeting of Pakistan democratic movement as soon as possible. PDM would be taken into confidence about caretaker PM and cabinet and interim Sindh and Balochistan administration. Both leaders also discussed and agreed on convening of the farewell session of the National Assembly. This was second meeting of Asif Ali Zardari within a week with PM Shehbaz. Sources said there were serious differences within ruling coalition on when to dissolve the assemblies and the name for caretaker PM. According to sources both Asif Ali Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif agreed on the name of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh as caretaker PM, however the name would be placed before PDM meeting for consensus, if consensus achieved the name would be formally announced. PM Shehbaz Sharif is in constant contact with his elder brother Nawaz Sharif on political situation and continues to seek guidance from him.
‘NO DECISION TAKEN ON NA DISSOLUTION DATE’
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday that no decision had so far been taken on the date of dissolution of the National Assembly. Responding to media reports regarding the dissolution of the Lower House, she said in a tweet that the final date to dissolve the assembly will be taken in consultation with the Pakistan Democratic Movement and other coalition parties. She said the decision about the date for the dissolution of the National Assembly will be formally announced. ‘PM, Chairman Senate discuss overall political situation’ Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed with him the overall political situation in the country. The meeting also discussed progress of development projects in Balochistan. The Chairman Senate paid tribute to PM Shehbaz Sharif on the restoration of work at Dalbandin Airport in Balochistan on an emergency basis. He also lauded the efforts of the prime minister and his economic team for materialization of deal with International Monetary Fund. Separately, Federal Minister for Education and Technical Training Rana Tanvir Hussain called on the prime minister and discussed with him political matters. He also updated the prime minister about the professional issues related to his ministry. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday reiterated his call for the nation to unite on ‘Charter of Economy’ to ensure the consistency of economic policies and put country on the course towards progress and prosperity. The prime minister while addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone said that with the signing of IMF agreement, the risks for default had ebbed away and the country would have to focus on boosting exports to compete with the neighboring states, particularly the eastern neighbour.
He said the Islamabad Model Special Economic Zone was launched with a delay of five years as nine SEZs were planned to be built under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said despite the land and designs, finalised for the SEZs in Punjab, the previous government not only impeded the projects but also made conscious efforts to undermine the Pak-China ties. The prime minister, who earlier broke ground for the project and penned a testimonial, said that during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, $30 billion Chinese investment came to the country in the form of CPEC, featuring power and road projects. He told the gathering that after the Chinese industry gone hitech, Pakistan had the golden opportunity to learn from the Chinese textile expertise, go for joint ventures and bring Chinese second-hand machinery to Pakistan to boost its exports.
He said during the last 14 months, the incumbent government remained in ‘fire-fighting’ mode as it had to cope with the unprecedented floods and record inflation, begotten by the Ukraine war. The prime minister said after the IMF agreement, the government would mainly focus on boosting industrial and agriculture sectors. He said that a Special Investment Facilitation Council had been established with a mandate to attract investment to the agriculture, mining, information technology and exports sectors. He said the government would abide by the IMF agreement which had laid a basis for the economic reforms. Citing Bangladesh’s $40 billion export of imported cotton, the prime minister said successful nations always learned lessons from past mistakes, and strove to cope with the challenge. “Now, we will have to get out of the loans and attract investment. This is what the Model Special Economic Zone is for to attract investment from China, UAE, Qatar and others to take Pakistan at par with the neighbouring nations,” he added. Prime Minister Shehbaz said in the past, the SEZ turned into the development estate and the people have been minting money.
Emphasising the provision of land to the investors in SEZs on easy terms, he said the land in the Bahawalpur Solar Park was leased out at just $1 to the investors which was inevitable for them to save their capital to set up the industry. He also called for establishing a mechanism to cancel the lease agreement if the investor failed to develop the industry within the specified time-frame.
‘Facilitating overseas Pakistanis’Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday stressed the need of making efforts to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis with the introduction of different information technology related initiatives.
Addressing an inauguration ceremony of the launch of ‘Online Temporary Mobile Registration System for the Overseas Pakistanis and Foreign Nationals’, the prime minister termed the initiative a good step to facilitate millions of overseas Pakistanis, by enabling them to get registration of their mobile phones during their visit to Pakistan and without paying any taxes. He maintained that the facility would now enable the overseas Pakistanis to use their mobile phones for a period of four months after registration on their visit to Pakistan. The prime minister also advised the relevant authorities to streamline the process and hinted that a financial package for the overseas Pakistanis would be announced by the government in the coming days.
He opined that the developed countries had made strides in the IT sector and Pakistan possessed immense talent as millions of younger people were getting IT education. He stressed that the vast opportunities in the IT sector should be fully tapped.
Stressing upon the promotion of IT sector, he viewed the growth of IT sector, exploration of minerals and development of the agriculture sector as the main ingredients of the country’s economy. He advised the authorities to expedite the work on IT park and said with the realization of the IT-related projects, the country would make progress by leaps and bounds. ‘Foreign exchange reserves increased by $600m: PM’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said the country’s foreign exchange reserves have further increased by six hundred million dollars. Launching the Prime Minister’s Youth Sports Initiative in Islamabad, he said Exim Bank of China has provided this roll over to the country.