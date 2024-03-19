Tuesday, March 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Game of Kings and the King of Games: Polo

polo isn't just a sport—it's a passion that encompasses everything from the thundering hooves of the horses to the strategic maneuvers on the field

Game of Kings and the King of Games: Polo
Sardar Salar Ahmed Sandhu
12:50 PM | March 19, 2024
Blogs

In the world of equestrian sports, few activities evoke the same level of adrenaline, precision, and elegance as the game of polo. I wasn't really a fan of horse riding much till a few years back. It was my father who would always force me to learn it. But God knows how this hate for horse ridding turned into an unavoidable passion when I galloped for the first time in 3rd grade, despite falling from my horse for the first time too on that very day.

Now if you may ask, I am a diehard fan of equestrian sports. For enthusiasts like me, polo isn't just a sport—it's a passion that encompasses everything from the thundering hooves of the horses
to the strategic maneuvers on the field.

Polo, often referred to as the "sport of kings," has a rich history dating back centuries. Originating in ancient Persia, it was later popularized by the British cavalry and eventually evolved into the modern game we know today.

IMF, Pakistan to hold final round of talks today for $1.1bn tranche

At its core, polo is a team sport played on horseback, with each team consisting of four players.
The objective is simple yet exhilarating to score goals by hitting a small ball through the
opposing team's goalposts using a long-handled mallet.

The allure of the Shandur Polo Festival has always beckoned to me like a distant melody, a dream I've held close to my heart. Amongst the majestic peaks of Pakistan, I envisioned myself galloping across the highest polo ground in the world, amidst the fervor of the festival. What makes Shandur unique is not just its breathtaking backdrop, but also the fearless spirit of its players who, in a daring tradition, take to the field without helmets, adding an extra layer of thrill and intensity to an already exhilarating sport.

Polo, a passion that ignited my soul, became my realm for four to five exhilarating years. The thunder of hooves, the clash of mallets, each match was a symphony of adrenaline and skill.

Pak Army completes dewatering operation in Model School Gwadar

However, the dream dimmed as financial constraints eclipsed my journey. Despite the setback, the memories of galloping across the field and the camaraderie forged amidst the sport's intensity remain etched in my heart.

In essence, polo is more than just a game—it's a way of life. For those of us who are passionate about sport, it represents a harmonious blend of athleticism, camaraderie, and respect for the noble steeds that carry us into battle. Whether galloping down the field in pursuit of victory or simply reveling in the sheer joy of the ride, polo is an experience like no other—a timeless pursuit that captivates the heart and soul of all who dare to play.

May I be graced once more with the fervent surge, The pulsing rush, where passions converge. Yearn I for polo's adrenaline's embrace, A sensation beyond worldly space.

Tags:

Sardar Salar Ahmed Sandhu

Sardar Salar Ahmed Sandhu is student of GCU Lahore & freelance author.

Blogs

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1710823057.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024