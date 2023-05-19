Police arrest PTI leader Imran Ismail in Karachi

Police on Friday arrested former Sindh governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail in Karachi.

Sources said the PTI stalwart was taken into custody in Defence 8 area of the city and had been shifted to an undisclosed place.

The Imran Khan-led party has condemned the arrest, calling it an act of fascism.

“Former Governor Sindh @ImranIsmailPTI has been arrested. Fascism of this regime is completely unprecedented and shameful!” it wrote on Twitter.

“PTI leadership and thousands of peaceful Pakistanis must be released immediately,” reads the tweet.