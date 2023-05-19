Friday, May 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh Govt bans objectionable material in O level syllabus 

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 19, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Education Department has banned objectionable material in O level syllabus, says in media reports. According to the Additional Director Sindh Education Department, Rafia Javed said the province has barred schools from imparting an objectionable chapter of Same Sex Family in the Sociology book of O level to students.

Furthermore, the Sindh education department has also banned the chapter of “History and Culture of Pakistan” in the Pakistan Studies book of O level. Rafia Javed in her statement said such chapters are against Pakistan’s culture and directed the private schools to remove them from the books. 

Earlier, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the Senate a letter is being written to Cambridge to remove the highly objectionable content (Same Sex Family chapter) from the O Level sociology book.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-05-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1684383995.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023