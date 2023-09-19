Tuesday, September 19, 2023
3G, 4G services restored in GB

GILGIT  -  3G and 4G internet services have been restored in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has suspended 3G and 4G inter­net services for the past 3 weeks due to religious hatred and offen­sive statements and news on so­cial media. 

Considering the difficulties of the people and the concern of the educational institutions, the ser­vice was restored on Monday af­ternoon. The shutdown of 3G and 4G services in Gilgit-Baltistan af­fected many people, especially students, freelancers, business­men, and many tourists.

After restoring 4G and 3G ser­vice, the provincial government has issued a strict warning to all people that if any person makes any kind of malicious and hateful speech or any post through social media, the government will take immediate legal action against such elements.

