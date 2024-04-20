15-kg heroin worth Rs200 million seized in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - The police recovered 15 kg of heroin from a vehicle during an operation on a tip-off at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur on Friday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Sheikh, the normal market value of the recovered heroin is over Rs200 million. Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Imdad Solangi recovered a big quantity of heroin during the search of suspected Vigo, said the SSP. The police officer further said that Hayat Mengal, the accused carrying heroin, belongs to Khuzdar area of Balochistan. The accused went from Balochistan to Sindh to smuggle heroin, said the SSP.