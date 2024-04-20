15-kg heroin worth Rs200 million seized in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR - The police recovered 15 kg of heroin from a ve­hicle during an opera­tion on a tip-off at Babar­loi Bypass in Khairpur on Friday. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nazir Sheikh, the normal mar­ket value of the recovered heroin is over Rs200 mil­lion. Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in-charge Imdad Solangi recovered a big quantity of heroin during the search of sus­pected Vigo, said the SSP. The police officer further said that Hayat Mengal, the accused carrying heroin, belongs to Khuz­dar area of Balochistan. The accused went from Balochistan to Sindh to smuggle heroin, said the SSP.