6 drug peddlers arrested

RAWALPINDI - The police took action against suspected drug peddlers in Rawalpindi on Friday, resulting in the arrest of six individuals. Over 4690 grams of charras and other items were recovered from their possession.

A police spokesperson reported that Wah Cantt conducted a raid within their jurisdiction, appre­hending Zubair with 1300 grams of charras. Additionally, Race Course police arrested Nasir Ali for possessing 700 grams of charras.

Pirwadhai police arrested Na­seer with 1720 grams of charras and Usman with 250 grams. Tax­ila police recovered 520 grams of charras from Sajjad Ahmed, while Jatli police arrested Rizwan with 200 grams.

Separate cases have been regis­tered against all accused, with fur­ther investigations underway.