Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover to be ready shortly: FDA

FAISALABAD - The mega project of Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover will be completed within one month after getting the clearance from Pakistan Railways. In this regard, the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is in close liaison with the Railways department and all matters including have been settled down and dues of the land have also been paid to railways. This was told by Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayyub, during a special visit to the site of the flyover here on Friday. He hoped that the final approval of the Federal General Inspector Railways (FGIR) will be received in the next few days and the construction of the railway line section will be completed at a fast pace. Deputy Director Engineering Umar Iqbal and other officers besides representatives of the construction company were present on the occasion.