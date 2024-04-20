CDA urges residents to approach helpline in rain emergency cases

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has urged citizens to contact its helpline in case of emergencies during heavy rainfall in the federal capital. According to a spokesman, teams comprising CDA, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and district administrations are fully equipped to address residents’ complaints during rainfall. The CDA’s workforce and machinery are swiftly addressing water drainage on roads. The supervisory staff and machinery of the CDA are actively present in the field for canal oversight. All emergency response centres in Islamabad, managed by the CDA, are operational. The CDA is vigorously monitoring all areas, including roads, nullahs, and water passages in the federal capital. Special teams, including personnel from CDA, MCI, and district administration, are assigned to both sectoral and non-sectoral areas.