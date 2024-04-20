CDA urges residents to approach helpline in rain emergency cases

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) has urged citizens to contact its helpline in case of emer­gencies during heavy rainfall in the federal capi­tal. According to a spokes­man, teams comprising CDA, Municipal Corpo­ration Islamabad (MCI), and district administra­tions are fully equipped to address residents’ com­plaints during rainfall. The CDA’s workforce and machinery are swiftly ad­dressing water drainage on roads. The supervisory staff and machinery of the CDA are actively pres­ent in the field for canal oversight. All emergency response centres in Is­lamabad, managed by the CDA, are operational. The CDA is vigorously moni­toring all areas, including roads, nullahs, and water passages in the federal capital. Special teams, in­cluding personnel from CDA, MCI, and district ad­ministration, are assigned to both sectoral and non-sectoral areas.