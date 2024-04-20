Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CDA urges residents to approach helpline in rain emergency cases

APP
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   The Capital Development Au­thority (CDA) has urged citizens to contact its helpline in case of emer­gencies during heavy rainfall in the federal capi­tal. According to a spokes­man, teams comprising CDA, Municipal Corpo­ration Islamabad (MCI), and district administra­tions are fully equipped to address residents’ com­plaints during rainfall. The CDA’s workforce and machinery are swiftly ad­dressing water drainage on roads. The supervisory staff and machinery of the CDA are actively pres­ent in the field for canal oversight. All emergency response centres in Is­lamabad, managed by the CDA, are operational. The CDA is vigorously moni­toring all areas, including roads, nullahs, and water passages in the federal capital. Special teams, in­cluding personnel from CDA, MCI, and district ad­ministration, are assigned to both sectoral and non-sectoral areas. 

List sent to agencies to punish smugglers, their facilitators, PM told

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024