Feudalism is a social and economic system where land is owned by a small group of powerful individuals. It refers to the power and influence exerted by large landowning families, particularly through vast estates, often prevalent in remote areas.

In Sindh, feudal lords have maintained their power through various means. They own extensive estates and exert authority over the peasants who work their land. Additionally, they control local resources such as water and forests, which provides them with economic leverage. Moreover, they unlawfully occupy land. Feudal lords often wield significant political power and hold influential positions in the government. They can even unlawfully confine individuals in lockups. They may also manipulate the appointment of officers in their area by leveraging their power.

Feudalism necessitates social, economic, and political changes to foster a more equitable society. To eradicate the feudal system from Sindh, several steps can be taken. Promoting education, which has an inverse relationship with feudalism, is crucial as it raises awareness about individual rights. Land reforms are essential, where land is redistributed to provide opportunities for more people, thereby empowering marginalised communities. Major reform is needed to ensure that this system of feudalism can be eliminated completely, and the government’s assistance in bringing about this reform is thereby required.

NASEER AHMED,

Sindh.