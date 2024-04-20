Saturday, April 20, 2024
Good governance, relief for masses top priorities of govt: Sarfraz Bugti

Our Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that providing maxi­mum relief to the public and strengthening good governance were key priorities for the provincial government.

Talking to media persons after oath ceremony at governor house, he said that the ministers who took oath would be allotted their portfolios soon. 

The chief minister said that the formation of the cabinet took time due to the consultation with all coalition parties. 

He said that currently, Balochistan was facing many challenges including terrorism and effec­tive measures were in place to eliminate it and maintain law and order.

The chief minister said that rescue and relief ef­forts continued in rain hit districts, adding that our teams were busy to deal with the recent torrential rains and flood situation across the province. Sar­fraz Bugti said that if help was needed to deal with emergency situation, the province would seek support from the federal government.

