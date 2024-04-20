Heavy rains continue to batter KP, AJK

Peshawar/MIRPUR-AJK - The recent heavy rainfall in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has resulted in the deaths of 36 people while 46 others injured in the rain related accidents. According to the PDMA report, 20 children, 8 men, and 8 women were among the dead, while the injured include 9 women, 33 men, and 11 children. Due to collapsing walls and roofs, a total of 2391 houses suffered damage across different districts, with 388 houses completely destroyed and 2003 houses partially damaged.

The Met Office on Friday predicted more rains winds, thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during next 24 to 48 hours. Azad Jammu Kashmir including the Mirpur division lashed with heavy rainfall in the plains for the third consecutive day on Friday besides snowfall atop higher reaches on Neelam and Leepa valleys badly disturbing daily life.

According to sources, intermittent heavy rains in the state capital Muzaffarabad as well as in Rawalakot Mirpur divisions disrupted power supply, road network and telecommunication systems.

The metropolis of Mirpur has been lashed by torrential downpours since the early hours of Friday accompanied by strong winds which have only added to the misery of the residents. The area suffered torrential downpours at the last leg of the ending winter this wee hours turning the weather chilly and forcing masses to get into heavy clothing at the upper reaches of the Himalayan state.

Mud houses were also badly affected in various areas which were also considered to be the most affected community because of the heavy downpour which was continuing in various other parts of AJK.

Meteorological forecasts indicate that the wet spell is likely to continue for the next 24 hours raising concerns about further disruptions and potential damage to property and infrastructure.