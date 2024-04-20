Maryam using unfair tactics to manipulate ballot in by-polls, alleges PTI's Saif

Barrister Dr Saif, a prominent PTI leader and the aide to the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on information, has accused Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz of employing unfair tactics to manipulate the ballot in the by-elections.

In a statement released on Saturday, Saif stated that Maryam, who became the Punjab chief minister based on Form 47, was afraid of defeat in the by-elections.

Saif alleged that the PML-N leader used various tactics to prevent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from conducting any election campaigns, adding that PTI leaders and workers were being implicated in false cases.

Meanwhile, former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser urged the electorate to fully participate in Sunday’s by-elections.

He said the PTI founder was currently fighting a battle from within jail for the freedom of the country, adding that “it was our responsibility to support the PTI founder and endorse his slogan of 'we are not slaves'”.

Qaiser stated that it was essential to put an end to the incumbent coalition government which was governing on a fake and stolen mandate.

The former speaker advised PTI leaders and workers that after casting their vote, it was important for them to sit in front of the RO (returning officer) office and demand Form 47 according to Form 45.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed preparations for the by-elections on five National and 16 Provincial Assembly seats across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan scheduled for Sunday.