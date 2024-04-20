Saturday, April 20, 2024
PHA’s 7-day flora festival from 22nd

Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024
SARGODHA   -   The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Sargodha Director General (DG) Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has said the flora festival would be held from April 22 to April 28 in connection with the Spring Festival celebrations. Talking to media here on Friday, he said the Flora Festival 2024 would feature a flower exhibition alongwith musical, magical, and variety shows, food courts, fire dances, kids’ activities, mechanical rides, industrial exhibitions, stage plays, poetry, and literary competitions, among other colourful programmes in which popular local and national artistes and singers would showcase their talents. He said the PHA Sargodha was actively engaged in providing healthy atmosphere by maintaining parks, greenbelts, and green areas, and offering a variety of positive recreational activities to the public.

