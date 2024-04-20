SABS University expels deputy director from service on harassment charges

HYDERABAD - The Deputy Director Finance, Asif Ali Shar, has been ex­pelled from his position at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) Univer­sity of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on charges of harassment. This decision was made under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, on the recom­mendation of the Women Harassment Committee at SABS University. The investigation was con­ducted by the Girls Res­cue Center Jamshoro and Women Harassment Committee, at SABS Uni­versity. The Vice-Chan­cellor issued the order of removal from service, and the matter will be reported to the upcoming meeting of the Syndicate.