Sindh govt signs lease land accord for Dhabeji SEZ

KARACHI - A major development, the lease land agreement for the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ), a vital part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), in Sindh province, was signed between key stakeholders, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Sindh Economic Zones Management Company (SEZMC) stated in a brief announcement that Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (DSEZ) has taken “a leap forward with the signing of the lease land agreement”.

The statement also highlighted that the zone will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode, led by the Sindh government.

“DSEZ aims to attract investment to Pakistan and will offer a plug-and-play platform for investors,” the SEZMC’s statement further read.

Last year in June, during the 8th meeting, BOI’s Approvals Committee granted Dhabeji Industrial Zone (DIZ) the status of SEZ to pave a new era of industrialization for Karachi and Pakistan.

DSEZ will facilitate the potential investors of China and other countries to either start new enterprises or transfer their facilities to Pakistan.

According to CPEC’s official website, 1530 acres of land have been allocated to establish DSEZ which will be developed in two phases.