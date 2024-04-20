Soirée in honour of King Joachim I and Queen Caroline Bonaparte

PARIS - Hôtel des Invalides here was the venue where a grand soirée was organised recently to celebrate the birthday of Joachim Murat (who was born 257 years ago) and Caroline Bonaparte (who was born 237 years ago). It is pertinent to mention here that the destiny of Joachim and Caroline took a royal turn when Napoleon became emperor in 1804. The next day, Joachim was made Marshal of the Empire by his brother-in-law. On 1st February, 1805, he became grand admiral of the Empire.

At the head of the biggest battles allowing Napoleon to seize territories in southwest Germany, Joachim became Grand Duke of Berg and Cleves in December 1805. The capital of this grand duchy was Düsseldorf. Sympathizers of the King and Queen of Naples gathered for a good cause, in the presence of the 8th Prince Murat, current head of the family. For this prestigious evening, Prince Joachim Murat, Prince of Ponte Corvo and only son of the 8th Prince Murat and heir to the House of Murat, was surrounded by his wife, Princess Yasmine, and an exceptional honorary committee.

PARIS: Friends of Prince Joachim and Princess Yasmine attended the charity concert and gala organised in support of the orphans of La Défense. Among them were Prince Amaury of Bourbon-Parma and his wife, Princess Pélagie. Prince Stéphane Belosselsky-Belozersky and his wife, Princess Agnès, or Prince Amyn Aga Khan, brother of the Aga Khan IV. Other members of the Murat family, including Prince Michel, Princess Chantal and Princess Véronique were present at the event.