Tehran to Rafah

Israel strikes back against Iran, but this time we can be assured a larger regional conflict has been averted – for now. Given the Zionist state’s standards of brutality, the claimed strikes were quite a tame affair. Furthermore, many of the claims don’t really add up.

Western media is reporting that Israel launched a missile attack against Iran early Friday morning, with explosions also seen in Syria and Iraq. Tehran is denying there was any missile attack on Iran at all, with Iranian media reporting that the blasts were actually from simple quadcopter drones that were successfully shot down over Iran.

Despite celebratory claims by Israel-linked accounts, it doesn’t appear that any nuclear sites were struck – or any significant infrastructure for that matter. Iranian citizens took to social media to mock these “fake strikes”, and its officials downplayed any damage. Given that Tehran has previously stated that if Israel makes another “mistake” it will result in immediate retaliation, it is a relief to see Israel’s response be so inconsequential. It was not surprising that comments from the Iranian government indicated that it has no plans for any immediate response to Israel. As things stand right now it looks like the cycle of escalation between Iran and Israel has come to a halt. Attention must now be focused on the continuing massacre in southern Gaza and the impending Zionist invasion of Rafah. Why would Israel divert from its strategy of dragging the US into a regional conflict with Iran? Because it has used it as leverage elsewhere. The Times of Israel has reported that Washington has agreed to go along with Israel’s planned assault on the city of Rafah so long as Israel doesn’t launch a large attack against Iran. Such a deal has been officially denied by the White House but given the doublespeak and obfuscation on display in the White House, a few more mistruths to further abet a genocide would not be out of place.

In effect, Biden is green-lighting a massacre so that Israel doesn’t start a wider war with Iran.

Iran’s retaliatory strike for Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus reportedly delayed Israel’s planned assault on Rafah, which the IDF was ready to launch shortly. Israel has spent the last six months herding the population of the Gaza Strip southward into Rafah, so now it’s extremely densely populated. A full-on invasion would be more horrific than anything we’ve seen in Gaza so far.