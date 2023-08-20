PPP demands ECP to hold elections within 90 days

KARACHI-The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold general elections within 90 days as per the constitution. Provincial president PPP Sindh Senator Nisar Khuhro along with party leaders Senator Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani while addressing a press conference on Saturday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to reconsider the decision to complete delimitation process by December and said holding general election within 90 days was a constitutional requirement.

According to the Constitution, the Election Commission is bound to hold the elections within 90 days after dissolution of assemblies before completing 5 years term, Nisar Khuhro said and added that Pakistan cannot afford delay in elections. PPP leaders demanded the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner to review the decision regarding the duration of delimitation of constituencies and hold elections on time.

Senator Khuhro said Assemblies were dissolved two days prior to give 90 days time to ECP for completing delimitation process therefore Chief Election Commissioner must take initiative for holding election as per constitution. He said that new voter lists should be made under the new census, while there is no need for changes in the constituencies. On this occasion, Pakistan Democratic Party’s leader Bisharat Mirza along with his party colleagues announced participation in Pakistan People’s Party. Irtaza Baig, Khalid Parvez, Ghulam Sabir, Abdul Hakeem, Muhammad Saleem, Tariq Hassan, Waqar Shaikh and others were among those who joined PPP. Senator Nisar Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani welcomed Bisharat Mirza and his colleagues on joining Pakistan People’s Party.