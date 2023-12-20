PNCA launches calligraphy workshop at National Art Gallery for madrassah students

ISLAMABAD-Under the esteemed patronage of the Federal Minister of National Heritage and Culture Division, Syed Jamal Shah, the Visual Arts Division of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) proudly announces the commencement of a two-week calligraphy workshop at the prestigious National Art Gallery.

This workshop is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of National Heritage and Culture Division, and the Directorate General of Religious Education.

Earlier today, the workshop was inaugurated by Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Jamal Shah along with Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Humaira Ahmed, Director General of the Directorate General of Religious Education Maj General Rtd. Dr. Ghulam Qamar, Director General PNCA M. Ayoub Jamali along with other key officials.

During the inauguration, Minister Jamal Shah expressed his heartfelt commitment to fostering cultural appreciation and artistic growth among the youth, particularly those enrolled in Wafaqul Madaris. He emphasized that this workshop serves as an inclusive platform, breaking barriers and providing an opportunity for madrassa students to delve into the rich heritage of calligraphy, a revered art form deeply rooted in Pakistan’s cultural tapestry.

Minister Culture Jamal Shah highlighted how calligraphy transcends boundaries, emphasizing values of patience, discipline, and aesthetic expression. He mentioned that this training goes beyond the strokes of a pen; it cultivates a sense of appreciation for traditional art forms, nurturing creativity, and offering a means of self-expression that could benefit these students immensely in their future endeavors.

He articulated his belief that mastering calligraphy not only preserves cultural heritage but also instills valuable skills such as focus, attention to detail, and a deep appreciation for the artistry involved. He envisioned that these learned skills would serve as a foundation for these students, aiding their personal and professional growth, fostering a deeper understanding of their cultural roots, and potentially opening doors to various artistic and professional opportunities in the future.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Mr. Aneeq Ahmed praised Mr. Jamal Shah, Secretary Culture Ms. Humaira Ahmed, and Director General PNCA M. Ayoub Jamali for organizing this workshop in the federal capital. He stressed the importance of expanding such initiatives nationwide, advocating for calligraphy to be integrated into the curriculum of all Madaris in Pakistan. Mr. Ahmed envisioned this integration as a means to enrich education, preserve cultural heritage, and foster artistic appreciation among students nationwide.

Commencing today, this workshop is designed as a creative exercise, specifically catering to the students registered with the Wafaqul Madaris, in alignment with PNCA’s commitment to fostering artistic growth and heritage preservation among the youth.

Over the next two weeks, participants will immerse themselves in various calligraphic styles, techniques, and historical contexts through a meticulously structured curriculum. Conducted by the esteemed senior calligrapher, Mr. Nasir Khan Seemab, renowned for his mastery across diverse calligraphic styles and exceptional mentoring, the workshop will provide hands-on training and exposure to a myriad of calligraphic forms.

The Visual Arts Division will ensure the provision of necessary tools and materials throughout the workshop. Additionally, each participant will receive a certificate of completion, acknowledging their dedication and commitment to mastering this revered art form upon the conclusion of the two-week workshop.

Upon the completion of the workshop in January, there will be a week-long exhibition showcasing the impressive works created by the participants. The exhibition will serve as a platform to celebrate their achievements and artistic endeavors. Notably, the certificate awards ceremony will be presided over by the Minister of National Heritage and Culture Division, Mr. Jamal Shah, honoring the participants for their dedication and accomplishments.

As an institution dedicated to promoting Pakistani art both locally and nationally, PNCA continues to introduce elevated and distinctive programs that showcase the richness of traditional and contemporary art practices.

These initiatives not only celebrate Pakistan’s cultural diversity but also serve as platforms for nurturing the professional development of artists.