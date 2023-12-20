Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Rijas Polo secure semis spot in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo

Rijas Polo secure semis spot in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 20, 2023
LAHORE  - Rijas Polo secured a semifinal spot in the Hama­dan Lahore Open Polo Championship 2023, being sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung. The Lahore Polo Club President, Malik Azam Hayat Noon, along with executive committee members, the secretary, and numerous families, graced the event with their presence, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. 

In the opening match of the day at Lahore Polo Club, Rijas Polo delivered an outstanding perfor­mance against Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes, triumphing with a commanding 9-3 lead. Juan Manuel Grossi emerged as the standout scorer for Rijas Polo, contributing an impressive five goals, while teammates Ahmed Zubair Butt and Ahmed Bilal Riaz added three and one goal, respectively. 

On the opposing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Raja Temur Nadeem, and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed managed to score one goal each for Diamond Paints/Platinum Homes. With this victory, Rijas Polo joined Newage Cables in securing a spot in the semifinals from Pool A. In the subsequent match, Master Paints exhibited a thrilling per­formance, narrowly defeating the PAF team with a scoreline of 7-6. Iranian player Amirreza Beh­boudi showcased remarkable prowess by con­tributing five goals, while Sufi Mohammad Ha­roon and Sufi Mohammad Amir added one goal each for Master Paints. For PAF, Raja Jalal Arsalan led with three goals, followed by two goals from Hamza Iqbal and one from Maissam Haider.

