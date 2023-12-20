Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

REYKJAVIK - A vol­cano erupting close to an Ice­land power plant shot geysers of molten lava into the dark win­ter sky Tuesday after weeks of in­tense seismic activity southwest of Reykjavik. The eruption only three kilometres (1.8 miles) from the evacuated fishing port of Grindavik on the Reykjanes pen­insula began Monday at around 10:17 pm (2217 GMT) after an earthquake “swarm” of small tremors, the Icelandic Meteoro­logical Office said. After weeks of warnings from scientists, the authorities built reinforcements around the Svartsengi geother­mal plant, which is just two kilo­metres from the eruption.