Volcano erupts in southwest Iceland after weeks of earthquakes

REYKJAVIK - A volcano erupting close to an Iceland power plant shot geysers of molten lava into the dark winter sky Tuesday after weeks of intense seismic activity southwest of Reykjavik. The eruption only three kilometres (1.8 miles) from the evacuated fishing port of Grindavik on the Reykjanes peninsula began Monday at around 10:17 pm (2217 GMT) after an earthquake “swarm” of small tremors, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said. After weeks of warnings from scientists, the authorities built reinforcements around the Svartsengi geothermal plant, which is just two kilometres from the eruption.