BOP LQCC part of planned launch of products developed under umbrella of Qalandars-BOP partnership

LAHORE - The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institu­tions with a network of 800 plus branches across Pakistan, had signed a partnership agreement with PSL franchise Lahore Qa­landars in January 2022 where BOP is an exclusive banking part­ner during the 3 years term of the agreement. As a part of the agreement, new joint products were planned to be launched that will be beneficial for both organizations and the customers.

BOP Lahore Qalandars Credit Card (LQCC) is part of planned launch of products developed under the umbrella of the part­nership to complete Digital Banking menu. A launch event was held at Pearl Continental Lahore on 16th February 2022 where the LQCC was un-veiled by the President & CEO of Bank of Punjab, Zafar Masud and CEO of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana.

Speaking on the occasion, BOP President and CEO Za­far Masud said, “At The Bank of Punjab, our customer is at heart of everything we do. Since cricket is part of our culture and PSL encourages healthy activities among the youth, we have developed Lahore Qalan­dars Credit Card to especially cater to the needs of Cricket fans in general and Lahore Qa­landars fans in particular. We continue with an objective to add value in whatever we put our hand in. LQCC is one such initiative on our part and we expect the industry will follow suit with coming out with new and unique product offering for their customers and the forma­tion of healthy and economi­cally important activities for the country. Cricket economy is something that we recognize and position ourselves. LQCC is a step in this direction.”