Hotel One wins big at Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards

ISLAMABAD - Hotel One by Pearl-Continental secured 12 accolades at the Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com, with each property garnering a rating of at least 8 out of 10. These award-winning Hotel Ones are situated in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Rahim Yar Kham, Islamabad, Murree, Bhurban, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Swat. Booking.com provides the largest travel marketplaces for established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes and enables properties worldwide to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. The company also assesses the standards of service at various hospitality facilitators and awards ratings based on a holistic marking system at the Traveller Review Awards. Acknowledging the victory, Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Executive Officer of Hotel One and Chief Operating Officer of the Education and Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, remarked, We are truly humbled by this recognition from Booking.com.