Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Hotel One wins big at Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards

PR
February 20, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Hotel One by Pearl-Continental secured 12 accolades at the Trav­eller Review Awards by Booking.com, with each property garner­ing a rating of at least 8 out of 10. These award-winning Hotel Ones are situated in Sargodha, Faisala­bad, Sahiwal, Multan, Rahim Yar Kham, Islamabad, Murree, Bhur­ban, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Swat. Booking.com provides the largest travel marketplaces for established brands and entre­preneurs of all sizes and enables properties worldwide to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. The company also as­sesses the standards of service at various hospitality facilitators and awards ratings based on a holistic marking system at the Traveller Review Awards. Acknowledging the victory, Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Executive Officer of Hotel One and Chief Operating Officer of the Education and Hospitality Di­vision, Hashoo Group, remarked, We are truly humbled by this rec­ognition from Booking.com.

PR

