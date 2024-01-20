Social media, internet services reportedly down again in parts of Pakistan

Social media platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X — have become inaccessible to users almost across Pakistan due to slow internet.

Users from different parts of the country have reported an outage of YouTube, Facebook and X — formerly known as Twitter.

Some users have taken to WhatsApp to report issues as well.

The reason behind the outage is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter till the filing of this report.