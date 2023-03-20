Share:

MULTAN - Federal Tax Ombudsman Office resolved 6,800 com­plaints, out of 7,000 sub­mitted by different citizens including tax refunds and some others, during the last year. This was stated by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Jah while addressing a ceremony in connection with tax refunds at Mul­tan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dr Asif Jah observed that the federal tax ombudsman office was working to promote tax cul­ture by addressing citizens’ complaints immediately.