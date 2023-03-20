MULTAN - Federal Tax Ombudsman Office resolved 6,800 complaints, out of 7,000 submitted by different citizens including tax refunds and some others, during the last year. This was stated by Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr Asif Jah while addressing a ceremony in connection with tax refunds at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dr Asif Jah observed that the federal tax ombudsman office was working to promote tax culture by addressing citizens’ complaints immediately.
Staff Reporter
