Woman fatally shot by husband at dance party

RAWALPINDI - A woman, identified as Haita Khan, was fatally shot by her hus­band during a dance party in a flat at Behria Heights, according to in­formed sources on Saturday.

The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Airport. Rescue 1122 trans­ferred the deceased to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem examination.

Sources revealed that the hus­band, identified as Waqar, organized the dance party in a flat at Bahria Heights the previous night, attend­ed by numerous men and wom­en, including his wife. An alterca­tion erupted between Waqar and his wife during the party, leading to him allegedly shooting her before fleeing the scene with other participants.

Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of Airport po­lice, led by SHO Inspector Syed Ha­mid Kazmi, promptly arrived at the scene to gather evidence. The body was subsequently transported to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. SHO Syed Hamid Kazmi confirmed the incident, stating that the husband had indeed killed his wife in the flat and absconded. A case has been registered against the suspected killer, and the police have initiated a search operation to apprehend him. The motive behind the mur­der is yet to be determined, and the police assure that the perpetrator will be brought to justice soon.