Woman fatally shot by husband at dance party

RAWALPINDI - A woman, identified as Haita Khan, was fatally shot by her husband during a dance party in a flat at Behria Heights, according to informed sources on Saturday.
The incident took place within the jurisdiction of Police Station (PS) Airport. Rescue 1122 transferred the deceased to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for postmortem examination.
Sources revealed that the husband, identified as Waqar, organized the dance party in a flat at Bahria Heights the previous night, attended by numerous men and women, including his wife. An altercation erupted between Waqar and his wife during the party, leading to him allegedly shooting her before fleeing the scene with other participants.
Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of Airport police, led by SHO Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi, promptly arrived at the scene to gather evidence. The body was subsequently transported to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. SHO Syed Hamid Kazmi confirmed the incident, stating that the husband had indeed killed his wife in the flat and absconded. A case has been registered against the suspected killer, and the police have initiated a search operation to apprehend him. The motive behind the murder is yet to be determined, and the police assure that the perpetrator will be brought to justice soon.