L’Oréal Paris unveils a cutting-edge hair-care revolution in star-studded launch event in Karachi

KARACHI - L’Oréal Paris marked a new chapter in hair-care innovation with the grand launch of L’Oréal Paris’s Elvive Hyaluron Moisture shampoo in Pakistan. The exclusive event, held in Karachi, was attended by esteemed social stakeholders, influencers, media representatives, and journalists. L’Oréal Paris’s spokesperson, Vardah Aziz, unveiled the groundbreaking product, highlighting its unique benefits and features. The event also featured the debut of the product’s television commercial (TVC), which garnered excitement among the attendees. Consul General of France for Karachi, Monsieur Alexis Chahtahtinsky, also graced the event with his presence alongwith many notable names in Karachi. Adding a layer of scientific insight to the occasion, Dr Maleeha Jawaid presented an engaging exploration of the science behind the product. Dr Jawaid’s expertise illuminated the innovative use of hyaluronic acid in hair-care, a remarkable ingredient that retains 1,000 times its weight in water, ensuring the natural moisture barrier of hair is maintained for optimal health and vitality. Commenting on the event, Qawi Naseer, Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan, shared, “L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Shampoo launch signifies its unwavering commitment to redefining beauty standards and pioneering cutting-edge solutions for the Pakistani consumer. This groundbreaking product reflects our dedication to elevating hair-care and empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty.” L’Oréal Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the nation by spearheading revolutionary advancements in the beauty industry. With a rich legacy of innovation and a deep understanding of local beauty needs, L’Oréal Paris has become a trailblazer in delivering innovative products that cater to the diverse and unique preferences of Pakistani consumers.