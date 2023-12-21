Thursday, December 21, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate up by Rs900 per tola  

Gold rate up by Rs900 per tola  
APP
December 21, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs218,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs217,600 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs771 to Rs187,328 from Rs 186,557 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,718 from Rs171,011, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver reduced by Rs.17.15 to and 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,060, the Association reported.

 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1703036438.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023