Gold rate up by Rs900 per tola  

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs218,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs217,600 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs771 to Rs187,328 from Rs 186,557 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,718 from Rs171,011, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver reduced by Rs.17.15 to and 2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2,060, the Association reported.