Thursday, December 21, 2023
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Australia Test series
Web Desk
12:03 PM | December 21, 2023
National

Pakistan’s pace bowler Khurram Shahzad has been ruled out of the Test series against Australia due to a rib stress fracture and abdominal muscle tear.

Khurram Shahzad bowled 38 overs, conceded 128 runs and ended up with five wickets at the Perth Test.

Things did not get better for Pakistan following its humiliating 360-run defeat in the series opener as the pacer became doubtful for the upcoming fixture.

Shahzad had reported side soreness while bowling on debut in the first Test in Perth and was sent for scans with those revealing the fracture in his left tenth rib.

“PCB will now consult a specialist in Australia after which a final management protocol will be established for the player,” a statement said. “He will then return to the NCA in Lahore where he will continue his injury management and rehabilitation.”

Earlier, former Pakistani pacer, Junaid Khan analyzed Khurram Shahzad’s performance in the Perth Test. He said there was no doubt that the youngster performed well but his bio-mechanics were incorrect.

Khan said he was clocking at speeds of 135 km/h in the first innings but his speed dropped to 130 km/h in the later stage of the game.

