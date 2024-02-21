10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf from 23rd

LAHORE - The Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club is poised to host the prestigious 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Cham­pionship 2024, presented by the Zaman Family, from February 23 to March 3. This announcement was made by Hamid Zaman, the head of the Zaman Family, dur­ing a press conference that saw the presence of Shaukat Javed, Convenor of Golf at Lahore Gymkhana, along­side Aahyan Mumtaz, Bilal Zaman, Asim Zafar, Ayesha Hamid, and Mrs. Bela Azam.

Celebrating its 10th itera­tion, the JA Zaman Memorial Championship has emerged as a cornerstone event in Pakistan’s golfing landscape. Endorsed by both the PGA and PGF, the tournament boasts a substantial total prize money of Rs 7.5 million and is heralded for drawing the nation’s top golfing tal­ents, making it a highlight of Pakistan’s golfing calendar. Aahyan Mumtaz, a distin­guished golfer himself, is at the helm of organizing what promises to be a fiercely competitive tournament.

Shaukat Javed highlighted that this year’s edition will see the top 100 ranked golf professionals in Pakistan vying for supremacy from February 29 to March 3. Ad­ditionally, the event will fea­ture nationally recognized amateur golfers, all compet­ing for the coveted title and a slice of the Rs 7.5 million prize pool. An exciting draw is the chance to win a HAVAL for a Hole-in-One, elevating the championship’s allure.

The tournament will showcase talent across eight categories, including juniors, ladies, professionals, and veterans, with more than 500 golfers set to partici­pate. This event serves as a tribute to Mr. JA Zaman, a revered figure known for his entrepreneurial spirit and love for golf. His legacy con­tinues through this cham­pionship, facilitated by the Zaman Family’s sponsorship and the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Committee’s support.

The Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, with its rich history dating back to the 19th Century, presents a challenging 18-hole, par- 72 course spread over 65 acres. Its demanding lay­out requires precision and skill, promising a thrilling competition.

The championship will culminate on Sunday, March 3, with the final round fol­lowed by a prize distribu­tion ceremony at 3:30 pm.