10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf from 23rd

LAHORE - The Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club is poised to host the prestigious 10th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf Championship 2024, presented by the Zaman Family, from February 23 to March 3. This announcement was made by Hamid Zaman, the head of the Zaman Family, during a press conference that saw the presence of Shaukat Javed, Convenor of Golf at Lahore Gymkhana, alongside Aahyan Mumtaz, Bilal Zaman, Asim Zafar, Ayesha Hamid, and Mrs. Bela Azam.
Celebrating its 10th iteration, the JA Zaman Memorial Championship has emerged as a cornerstone event in Pakistan’s golfing landscape. Endorsed by both the PGA and PGF, the tournament boasts a substantial total prize money of Rs 7.5 million and is heralded for drawing the nation’s top golfing talents, making it a highlight of Pakistan’s golfing calendar. Aahyan Mumtaz, a distinguished golfer himself, is at the helm of organizing what promises to be a fiercely competitive tournament.
Shaukat Javed highlighted that this year’s edition will see the top 100 ranked golf professionals in Pakistan vying for supremacy from February 29 to March 3. Additionally, the event will feature nationally recognized amateur golfers, all competing for the coveted title and a slice of the Rs 7.5 million prize pool. An exciting draw is the chance to win a HAVAL for a Hole-in-One, elevating the championship’s allure.
The tournament will showcase talent across eight categories, including juniors, ladies, professionals, and veterans, with more than 500 golfers set to participate. This event serves as a tribute to Mr. JA Zaman, a revered figure known for his entrepreneurial spirit and love for golf. His legacy continues through this championship, facilitated by the Zaman Family’s sponsorship and the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Committee’s support.
The Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course, with its rich history dating back to the 19th Century, presents a challenging 18-hole, par- 72 course spread over 65 acres. Its demanding layout requires precision and skill, promising a thrilling competition.
The championship will culminate on Sunday, March 3, with the final round followed by a prize distribution ceremony at 3:30 pm.