Ahmed Baig maintains lead in 13th RDH Memorial Golf

LAHORE - The third round of the 13th Rashid D Habib (RDH) Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2024 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC), showcasing stellar performances from top golfers on Saturday.
Ahmed Baig of Lahore and Muhammad Zubair from KGC delivered impressive performances, both carding a remarkable 67, finishing five under par. Ahmed Baig, holding onto his lead since the tournament’s commencement, boasts a gross of 204, standing at 12 under par, firmly securing his top position on the leaderboard. Muhammad Zubair trails by two strokes, accumulating a total of 206 at 10 under par.
Dilshad Ali of KGC secures the third spot with a score of 212, four under par. M Alam and M Munir share a similar gross of 213, three under par. Defending champion Waheed Baloch from KGC is at sixth position with a score of 215, one under par.
Pakistani golf icon Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal is making steady progress, claiming the 7th position with a gross of 216, at par. With one more day left, Shabbir has the opportunity to deliver a surprise and impress his fans. Matloob from LGG carded a 72 on the third day, securing a gross of 216, at par.
In the Senior Professional category, Nisar Hussain and Abdul Hameed jointly led the first day with a score of 69, three under par. Muhammad Siddique and Aurangzaib Khan with a score of 71, one under par, also excelled. Zulfiquar Ali, M Akram, and Muhammad Javed all carded a par score of 72 in the same category.
Transitioning to the Junior Professionals category, M Sahil, Rehan Babar, and Umar Shahzad recorded scores of 75 (3 over par), 78 (6 over par), and 79 (7 over par) respectively. The tournament’s final round is set for today (Sunday).