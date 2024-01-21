Ahmed Baig maintains lead in 13th RDH Memorial Golf

LAHORE - The third round of the 13th Rashid D Habib (RDH) Memorial National Professional Golf Tour­nament 2024 at the Karachi Golf Club (KGC), showcasing stellar performances from top golfers on Saturday.

Ahmed Baig of Lahore and Muhammad Zubair from KGC delivered impressive perfor­mances, both carding a remark­able 67, finishing five under par. Ahmed Baig, holding onto his lead since the tournament’s commencement, boasts a gross of 204, standing at 12 under par, firmly securing his top po­sition on the leaderboard. Mu­hammad Zubair trails by two strokes, accumulating a total of 206 at 10 under par.

Dilshad Ali of KGC secures the third spot with a score of 212, four under par. M Alam and M Munir share a similar gross of 213, three under par. Defending champion Waheed Baloch from KGC is at sixth position with a score of 215, one under par.

Pakistani golf icon Muhammad Shabbir Iqbal is making steady progress, claiming the 7th posi­tion with a gross of 216, at par. With one more day left, Shabbir has the opportunity to deliver a surprise and impress his fans. Matloob from LGG carded a 72 on the third day, securing a gross of 216, at par.

In the Senior Professional cat­egory, Nisar Hussain and Abdul Hameed jointly led the first day with a score of 69, three under par. Muhammad Siddique and Aurangzaib Khan with a score of 71, one under par, also excelled. Zulfiquar Ali, M Akram, and Mu­hammad Javed all carded a par score of 72 in the same category.

Transitioning to the Junior Professionals category, M Sahil, Rehan Babar, and Umar Shahzad recorded scores of 75 (3 over par), 78 (6 over par), and 79 (7 over par) respectively. The tour­nament’s final round is set for today (Sunday).