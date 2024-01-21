Local POL production up by 6.49pc during July-November

ISLAMABAD - Over­all production of petroleum commodities has witnessed an increase of 6.49 percent during the first five months of the current financial year 2023-24 as compared to the corresponding period of fis­cal year 2022-23. POL prod­ucts that showed positive growth included kerosene oil the production of which in­creased by 6.40 percent dur­ing the months under review, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Similarly, the production of motor spirits, high-speed diesel, diesel oil NOS, furnace oil, and lique­fied petroleum gas (LPG) witnessed an increase of 5.18 percent, 12.52 percent, 40.08 percent, 14.73 percent, and 4.43 percent respectively. However, the production of Jet Fuel Oil has decreased by 12.45 percent, Lubricating Oil 35.65 percent, Jute Batch­ing Oil 20.49 percent, Solvant Naptha 3.62 percent, and pe­troleum product NOS 11.78 percent during the months under review. On a year-on-year basis, petroleum pro­duction has witnessed an in­crease of 2.77 percent during November 2023 as compared to the output of November 2022. During the month un­der review, the production of kerosene oil increased by 44 percent, motor spirits by 7.63 percent, high-speed diesel by 5.19 percent, diesel oil NOS by 98.55 percent, furnace oil by 8.77 percent, jute batch­ing oil by 1121.43 percent and LPG by 4.35 percent. On the other hand, the produc­tion of jet fuel oil dipped by 10.21 percent, lubricating oil by 37.17 percent, solvent naptha 28.72, and petroleum products nos by 1.55 percent.